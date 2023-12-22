San Clemente Announces Next Phase of Beach Sand Project

SAN CLEMENTE— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has advised the City of San Clemente (City) that its contractor (Manson Construction) brought construction equipment to the City on Dec. 7. Equipment and materials are being held in a staging area located in the upper portion of the Pier Bowl Parking Lot.

While the first deliveries of the sand arrived in mid-December, the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of January 2024. The sandy beach is a critical natural infrastructure and an essential public recreational amenity requiring regular maintenance. This project represents the first phase of the City’s 50-year federal sand project.

On Nov. 21, USACE contractors installed the dredge pipeline on the beach south of the City’s municipal pier. The pipeline is now in place, enabling the dredge to connect to this pipeline in approximately two weeks to deliver sand to the beaches of San Clemente.

Public safety remains a top priority; therefore, the beach and water will be temporarily closed in the active construction zone. Work is planned seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Signs regarding temporary beach closures are posted. More information is available at www.san-clemente.org/beachsand.