San Diego Bay Parade of Lights announces 2020 theme

The boat parade will go forward as planned this year, taking place on Dec. 13 and 20. Spectators will be asked to practice social distancing.

SAN DIEGO—It’s been a rough go, these first eight months of 2020. Coronavirus has forced cancelations of regattas and limited boating and fishing activities across the state. The end of the year can’t come fast enough. This year’s holiday season might provide a glimmer of hope as the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will go on as planned. The annual holiday-themed boat parade will take place on Dec. 13 and 20; its theme will be “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The boat parade will be celebrating its 49th anniversary when it kicks off on Dec. 13.

“Inspired by the popular Christmas carol, this year’s theme calls for participants to think outside the box and decorate their boats in a festive, creative way,” Parade Chairman Larry Baumann said in a released statement. “We encourage San Diegans and visitors to watch the lineup of boats decked out in vibrant lights and holiday decor at this one-of-a kind celebration this holiday season.”

The parade will start at Shelter Island and travel west toward Harbor Island before turning south and navigating parallel to the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Cesar Chavez Park. Boats will then re-direct and head toward the west side of San Diego Bay will navigating parallel to the Coronado Bridge.

The parade then continues past the Coronado Ferry Landing and toward the finish line. The entire route will take about two hours to complete.

Those participating in the boat parade will compete for a variety of prizes and awards, such as best decorated boat and best representation of the parade’s theme.

“There are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route,” according to organizers.

Those areas are located up and down San Diego Bay (and along the parade route). Those who choose to attend are asked to prepare for traffic and parking. Spectators are also asked to maintain social distance, stay 6 feet apart from others and engage in safe viewing practices due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Possession of open alcoholic beverages and use of drones or other unmanned aircraft are prohibited along the parade’s viewing areas.

Contact Baumann at 619-222-1181 or larry@balihairestaurant.com for sponsorship opportunities.

Additional information and parade details are available online at www.sdparadeoflights.org.

As many as 100,000 people attend the annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, which is a procession of about 80 boats, all decorated with Christmas or holiday season themes.