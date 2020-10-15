San Diego County establishes protocols to re-open recreational boating

Organizations such as the San Diego Port Tenants Association and San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs led the charge to provide guidance for boaters.

SAN DIEGO— DIEGO—We are still in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some things are slowly making a comeback, but many limitations and restrictions are still in place – with no immediate end in sight. Boating activities in San Diego County, however, are likely to be on the uptick, thanks to a set of protocols approved by the Board of Supervisors. The protocols, just the same, could be used as a template to allow recreational boating to “re-open” statewide.

Boating has been allowed in San Diego County during the pandemic, but in a limited capacity. Only members of the same household were allowed to be on a boat at any time – until the boating protocols were approved by the Board of Supervisors.

There is now hope the protocols approved by San Diego County’s supervisors could be used to implement statewide. Doing so, according to the coalition of boating interests who campaigned for the protocols, would allow for competitive regattas to take place and a consistent set of rules at marinas and harbors up and down the state.

Bill Edwards, the rear commodore of San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs, lead the effort to re-open local boating to non-family members. Boats were sitting in marinas, not being used. Yacht Clubs not hosting competitive regattas. The sportfishing fleet, however, had boats heading out to sea. Those aboard each vessel were not always members of the same household.

Edwards posed the question to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors: why were non-members of a household prevented from boarding a recreational vessel but permitted to head out to sea on a sportfishing charter?

Discussions between Edwards, the San Diego Port Tenants Association, San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs and San Diego Yacht Club (amongst others) picked up steam. San Diego County Chief Resilience Officer Gary Johnston worked with San Diego’s boating representatives to establish some protocols for local boaters to follow.

Also contributing to the development of protocols was County Supervisor Dianne Jacob.

Supervisors finally approved the set of boating protocols on Sept. 15 – about six weeks after Edwards and others first attended a virtual supervisorial meeting.

The protocols have since been shared with marinas and yacht clubs, according to Sharon Cloward, president of the San Diego Port Tenants Association.

“It was Wild Wild West before. No guidelines were in place. People were doing things anyway, so the protocols and guidelines are helpful,” Cloward told The Log. “Regattas get people into fresh air, which is a better alternative to being indoors. We want to get the rest of the state open, because we compete against the rest of the state.”

She added the protocols would be self-enforced by marinas, yacht clubs and boaters, as the San Diego Harbor Police often have bigger fish to fry than to ensure whether mandates are being observed.

“We have to behave, because if we don’t behave, we’ll go back into the dark zones,” Cloward said.

San Diego Yacht Club Commodore Brian Thomas had to oversee the cancelation of regattas, shut down of the clubhouse and suspension of the race committee.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Thomas did start a “Let’s Get Racing Again” Committee. Singlehanded races were also allowed, and the yacht club hosted junior races.

Anyone competing in junior races had to wear masks and have their temperatures checked on the morning of the race. No one tested positive for Covid, according to Thomas.

San Diego YC also co-hosted a junior invitational with Southwestern Yacht Club, with 100 or so sailors competing in three separate races.

Thomas added protocols are instrumental for yacht clubs. Protocols would help bring regattas back, albeit in a limited capacity. Each regatta would only focus on racing – there wouldn’t be any parties, skipper’s meetings or awards ceremonies.

What, exactly, are the protocols San Diego County put in place? A document outlining the protocols was shared with The Log and revealed six overarching categories: mandatory signage; mandatory measures to protect guest health; measures to prevent crowds from gathering; measures to keep people at least six feet apart; measures to prevent unnecessary contact; and, measures to increase and ensure hygiene and sanitation.

The approved protocols must be posted at each marina, yacht club or public launch ramp. Each boat owner at every marina or yacht club must also receive a copy of the boating protocols.

Anyone who boards a boat must be logged by boat owner or (or other person physically in charge), for purposes of contact tracing. The boat owner or person in charge must take the responsibility of confirming everyone on board shows no signs of illness (or been in contact with anyone else who showed sign of illness for 14 days).

“Face coverings will be required to be available for everyone on the boat and must be worn properly when within six feet of another person not in the same household,” the boating protocols stated.

“No land-based social event or gathering associated with boating [is allowed],” the boating protocols continued. “When rafted together, persons transiting across boats or on someone else’s boats will wear face covering when six feet of separation cannot be achieved.”

The number of people allowed on a boat must be limited as to “allow a six-foot separation between non-household persons,” the protocols document also stated.

Face coverings must be worn by everyone whenever there are at least two people within the interior of a boat.

“The person in charge of the boat shall be responsible for the cleanliness and sanitation of the boat prior to allowing persons on board,” the protocols document continued. “The person in charge of the boat will be responsible for providing hand washing facilities and/or hand sanitizer effective against Covid-19 to all persons on the boat, to include requiring hand sanitizing before boarding. The person in charge of the boat will be responsible for providing disinfecting sprays or wipes that are effective against Covid-19 to sanitize equipment and frequently touched surfaces.”

Anyone with questions about these protocols can reach out to Cloward or Edwards. Cloward can be reached via email at sharon@sdpta.com. Edwards’ email is cdredwards@cox.net.