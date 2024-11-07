San Diego Fisherman Breaks California Record with Massive Swordfish Catch

A San Diego fisherman reeled in an extraordinary catch on Sunday, landing a massive swordfish that shattered the previous California state record. Luc Ofield, the owner of Anglers Choice Tackle Store, made the remarkable catch just before midnight after battling the fish for more than four hours using a stand-up rod and reel.

The Marlin Club in Shelter Island, where the swordfish was officially weighed, confirmed the record-breaking catch. It tipped the scales at more than 100 pounds heavier than the previous state record, which was set just last year by another crew from the San Diego area.

“666.2 lbs. weighed at the Marlin Club last night, and it looks like this will take the new California State Record Swordfish!” the weigh station announced in an Instagram post on Monday. “Luc and Anglers Choice have been amazing friends and supporters of the Marlin Club for many years, and we are honored to weigh his record-breaking fish.”

This monumental catch comes just a week after another significant swordfish was caught off the coast of San Diego. On October 14, 2024, a group of fishermen landed a 492-pound swordfish, also requiring hours of effort and the strength of multiple hands to secure it aboard their boat.

Both catches came near the end of swordfish season, which typically runs from late spring to early fall when the ocean waters are at their warmest. The nine-mile bank off the coast of San Diego and areas near the Coronado Islands, as well as San Clemente Island in Orange County, are among the best spots for swordfish fishing in Southern California.

The North Pacific swordfish, the species caught in these waters, is renowned for its strength and speed. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, swordfish can reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour and grow as long as 14 feet. Some swordfish can weigh up to 1,200 pounds, though most caught by anglers range between 50 and 200 pounds.

The current world record for a swordfish caught on rod and reel stands at 1,182 pounds, set in 1953 by Lou Marron and the crew of the Flying Heart III. That catch still holds the title for the largest swordfish ever reeled in, according to the International Game Fish Association.

Despite their popularity among anglers, NOAA Fisheries reports that swordfish populations are not considered overfished, and both the North Pacific and North Atlantic swordfish are managed sustainably. For many sport fishers, the thrill of reeling in one of the ocean’s biggest and fastest predators is unmatched, and Luc Ofield’s record-setting catch is sure to be remembered in California’s fishing history for years to come.