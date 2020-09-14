San Diego’s oldest sportfishing landing

SAN DIEGO—San Diego’s sportfishing industry began in the 1930s, led by H&M Landing, the oldest sportfishing landing in the city. On April 6, 1935, Mascot II made its maiden voyage from H&M Sport Fishing with 35 anglers who sacked 136 yellowtail at the Coronado Islands. H&M Sport Fishing Company was officially established on Nov. 1, 1935 by Howard Minor, Barney Miller, Tony and Bill Hoss.

According to the Port of San Diego, the sportfishing industry serves as a magnet for tourism and an economic driver for the region.

Port of San Diego photo