San Luis Reservoir Algal Bloom Increase to Danger Advisory

SACRAMENTO一 On Sept. 7, the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact and avoid eating fish or shellfish from the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Lab results released in early September showed an increase in toxin levels and placed a danger advisory to avoid the algal scum. Exposure to toxic blue-green algae, cyanobacteria, can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rashes, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold-and-flu-like symptoms. The algal bloom can accumulate into mats and scum, and form foam along the surface and shoreline in a range of colors from blue, green, white, or brown. State regulations recommend avoiding any physical contact or ingestion of the water, including for pets and livestock. Seek medical treatment immediately if you come in contact with the blue-green algae toxins. To learn more, visit the California Department of Water Resources, blue-green algae bloom website at https://water.ca.gov/What-We-Do/Recreation/Algal-Blooms.

Share This:

































