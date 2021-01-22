San Pedro Fish Market announces new location on Port of Los Angeles waterfront

A fixture on the waterfront for more than 60 years, the restaurant currently located at the old Ports O’ Call Village will expand to a new facility adjacent to the World Cruise Center.

SAN PEDRO—San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant, a fixture on the Port of Los Angeles waterfront and remnant of the Ports O’ Call Village, has announced it will be expanding to a new location within the port.

“For decades this community has clamored for attractions that celebrate our history, provide us with a place to gather and attract the world,” San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant CEO Mike Ungaro said in a released statement. “Thanks to the support and vision of so many our plans are coming together quickly to do just that.”

San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant, which is currently located in the old Ports O’ Call Village, has plans for a new facility along the main Port channel adjacent to the World Cruise Center. Company officials said the new location will allow the restaurant to double its waterfront seating capacity, add additional parking and will also include iconic attractions that celebrate the rich history of the community. Company officials went on to say they will work cooperatively with area businesses to continue the renaissance of the Port waterfront.

“Given our continued growth and commitment to safely serve the Port communities and our guests during the emergency orders, our team in coordination with the Port of Los Angeles and Catalina Express are developing a one of a kind experience that will be easier to get to, have

more waterfront seating, better views, and will use incredible attractions to tell the world the colorful and awesome history of San Pedro,” Ungaro said in a released statement.

The design and development team for the new location includes companies that have helped complete projects globally for clients including Disney, Cheesecake Factory, Universal Studios, BJ’s Pizzeria, and dozens of other global brands.

San Pedro Fish Market has been part of the Port of Los Angeles waterfront for more than 60 years. Its current location is encompassed in the Port of Los Angeles’s LA Waterfront redevelopment, which consists of a series of development and community enhancement projects blanketing more than 400 acres of existing Port of Los Angeles property in the harbor communities of San Pedro and Wilmington. The Port District hopes the project will help transform the waterfront area into a visitor-serving destination which embraces the existing authentic character of the Port of LA as a working waterfront and bustling industrial port.

The San Pedro Public Market project is center of those plans. The San Pedro Public Market project will cover 42 acres, along the west side of the Los Angeles Harbor Main Channel and will replace the former Ports O’ Call Village, which was once home to a marina and several restaurants, nearly all of which were torn down in recent years. San Pedro Fish Market is one of the only remaining businesses in the old Ports O’ Call Village.

The Log reached out for more information about the restaurant’s new location. The Log was told by ACE Agency, a public relations and marketing firm, more information would be available when the renderings are available to share and discuss, which is expected in February.