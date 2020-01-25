Santa Barbara appoints new waterfront director

SANTA BARBARA—On Jan. 14, the Santa Barbara City Council confirmed the appointment of Mike Wiltshire as waterfront director. Wiltshire will oversee the operations, maintenance, fiscal management, and long-term capital planning for the Santa Barbara Waterfront, including the harbor and Stearns Wharf with a staff of 47 employees and a $16 million operating budget.

Wiltshire is currently the city’s Facilities and Energy Division Manager where he oversees the maintenance and planned upgrades for a variety of public buildings and facilities serving the public works, police, fire, parks, recreation, and library services. Prior to working for the city, he worked in the offshore oil industry both locally and internationally. He also worked as a federal contractor for the U.S. Navy where he managed facilities, energy, and infrastructure projects at Port Hueneme, Port Mugu, and San Nicolas Island. Wiltshire received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a master’s degree in Business Economics from UCSB.

Wiltshire has lived in the Santa Barbara area for 12 years and currently lives in Carpinteria with his wife Alanna and two sons Landon and Wyatt.

“I have a lot of respect and personal vested interest when it comes to the Santa Barbara Waterfront. I take this opportunity seriously and look forward to working with the great staff and all those who use our Waterfront for business and recreation” Wiltshire said in a released statement.

Wiltshire succeeds Scott Riedman, who retired from the waterfront director position in August 2019.