Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival Canceled

SANTA BARBARA一 The Harbor and Seafood Festival set for Oct. 16 has been canceled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of some of the world’s best seafood and the hard-working people that harvest seafood from local waters. “The Harbor & Seafood Festival is an iconic Waterfront event,” said Mike Wiltshire, waterfront director for Santa Barbara, in a newsletter from the city. “It’s a ton of fun, and we were really looking forward to it this year, but with significant COVID cases, it’s just not an appropriate time to have 10,000+ people in close quarters in the Harbor. I’ve got high hopes for getting back to this, and all our regular events, in the coming year!” Even though the festival is canceled, the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and Get Hooked Seafood will have live lobster for sale and chef-made spiny lobster dishes to eat on the Maritime Museum’s front patio, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m.

Share This:

































