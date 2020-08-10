Santa Barbara Waterfront close to hiring Harbor Operations Manager, another position opens

SANTA BARBARA—The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department has been accepting applications to fill the Harbor Operations Manager role over the past several weeks. The position has been vacant for ten months following the retirement of Mick Kronman on Sept. 20, 2019. The application was posted on the city’s website with the deadline passing on July 15.

Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire reported at the July 16 Harbor Commission meeting there were a number of qualified applications which will be reviewed over the coming weeks.

The Waterfront Department plans to hold interviews in August and September for the position, with hopes of potentially selecting a candidate sometime in September.

At the July 16 meeting, Wiltshire also announced current Waterfront Facilities Manager Karl Trieberg has retired.

“We’ll be looking to fill his big shoes soon,” Wiltshire said.

Wiltshire said the process will take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks. An update on the recruiting is expected at the September Santa Barbara Harbor Commission meeting.