SCYA postpones Medical Emergencies at Sea Seminar in Long Beach

LONG BEACH—Boaters are invited to join Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) for a seminar to discuss and learn what to do in case of a medical emergency at sea.

The Medical Emergencies at Sea Seminar was scheduled for April 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shoreline Yacht Club but has now been postponed due to the Corona Virus. A new date has not yet been set, but a statement released on SCYA’s website said “We are planning on holding this later in the year as things get back to normal.”

The seminar will feature four medical professionals and will address how to handle cuts, burns, lacerations and simple and compound fractures.

“Accidents can and do happen in recreational boating,” SCYA Commodore John L. Marshall said in an email. “When an accident happens, it’s always an emotionally-charged situation. It’s imperative that boaters act confidently as first responders to calm the individual and provide first aid until the injured person can be seen by medical professionals.”

Among the speakers is 2020 SCYA’s Fleet Surgeon Dr. Michael Stone. Dr. Stone has been in practice for 28 years. Currently he is at Coast Plaza Hospital in Norwalk and is the Staff ER Doctor and Medical Director of Impact Drug and Alcohol Residential drug treatment program and Outpatient programs in Pasadena.

SCYA Commodore John L. Marshall said SCYA has been doing this annual event for so long Dr. Michael Stone’s son, also Dr. Michael Stone, is now also conducting part of the presentation. The younger Dr. Stone specializes in shoulder and elbow reconstructive orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Jerry Hughes, the former Chief of Emergency Medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Long Beach and former lifeguard at Seal Beach, will also share.

“We’re extremely proud that we have three experienced Emergency Medicine physicians, who are also recreational boaters, to present this very popular seminar to the boating public,” Marshall said.

The final speaker is Joe Seibert of Seaside Marine International Drug Company, a global supplier of survival and medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and first aid kits.

Shoreline Yacht Club is located at 386 E Shoreline Dr, Long Beach. Tickets cost $50 and include breakfast and lunch. Those who have already signed up and paid but cannot attend on the new date once it is announced will be refunded.

“We hope this new date will still be convenient for those who are interested in the fantastic seminar,” the statement on SCYA’s website stated.

For more information visit scya.org.