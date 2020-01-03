Second SoCal boat show of 2020: San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show

SAN DIEGO—The San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show returns for its 11th year, Jan. 23-26, with more than 90 exhibitors and 100-plus boats on display at Sunroad Marina. An in-water display will showcase new and pre-cruised sailboats and motor yachts.

In addition to a wide selection of popular brands and sizes of sail and power boats, there will be a variety of vendors with the latest nautical products and services plus free boating seminars from Newport Coast Maritime-Power Boat School, Pacific Offshore Rigging, Marinas of Mexico Association and Sirius Signal. Seminars will be held in the pool side pavilion across from the marina office. Food and drinks will also be available onsite and next door at Island Prime, Costa Terra and C-Level.

“It is a great place to compare your favorite boats, side by side and see the latest in marine products and services,” Show Director Jim Behun said in a released statement on the boat show’s website.

Show hours are noon-6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 24 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 26. Admission costs $15 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Active military, EMTs, police and fire personnel are free on Jan. 24 and 25 with ID. Paid parking is available in the ABM paved lot just to the north of the Sunroad Resort Marina parking lot.

Sunroad Marina is located at 955 Harbor Island Drive in San Diego. More information can be found online at bigbayboatshow.com/. The vendor list and boating seminar schedule will be posted online as the show gets closer to opening day.