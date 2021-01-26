Sharon Green to share multimedia experience from career photographing sailing events

SANTA BARBARA—Performance sailing photographer Sharon Green will transport viewers out on the water in a virtual multimedia presentation that might have viewers feeling the spray of water in their faces. Green will share highlights from her career photographing performance sailing during a virtual event hosted by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The event will be held via zoom on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

“My greatest satisfaction is when it all comes together: the anticipation, planning, organizing, traveling and epic conditions that combine to create a thrilling photograph,” Green said in a released statement. “The pursuit of Ultimate Sailing images never seems to grow old.”

Green has been photographing competitive sailing for more than 35 years. She has photographed many events including the 2020 Melges IC37 Lauderdale Cup, 2020 Melges IC37 National Championships, 2019 Rolex Big Boat Series, 2019 Viper 640 World Championship, 2019 Tanspac – Selects and many more. She said she is happiest when she is on the water or hanging from a helicopter in search of the elusive image that can be called Ultimate Sailing.

“Sailing is a magnificent, colorful and dramatic sport,” Green said in a released statement. “This unique sport has many variables with the constantly changing elements, sea conditions, boats, events, competitors, and locations. The challenge is to capture on film electrifying moments that take your breath away. Those moments and opportunities are very few, but when they happen…it is ‘Ultimate Sailing.’”

Green also produces an annual Ultimate Sailing Calendar, featuring the highlights of competitive sailing, and has been published in major boating publications, both locally and internationally. Green was awarded an honorary master’s degree from the Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara, where she currently lives. Green’s work can be viewed online at ultimatesailing.com/.

The event is free but donations are welcome. For more information or to register, visit sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/sharon-green/.