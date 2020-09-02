TWO HARBORS–The Catalina Island Company announced shore boat service at Two Harbors has resumed. Shore boats are now available from Thursday to Sunday, from 4 p.m to 9 p.m.

Shore boats are equipped with a plexiglass barrier, social distancing markers and a UV light sanitizer box for cash and credit cards. Additionally, to best protect visitors and employees, pick ups and drop offs are limited to three vessels at a time.

When the company reopened its moorings to non-morning lessees in May, shore boat services did not immediately resume.

For more information or any questions about Two Harbors shore boat service, please contact Two Harbors Visitor Services at 310-510-4205

The health and well-being of the community and visitors is a top priority. Per the California Department of Health, please remember that face coverings are required in Two Harbors.