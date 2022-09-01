Anglers can participate in the SoCal Surf Fishing Bonanza on Sept. 17. The tournament is a partnership between Reel Warriors Foundation and SoCal Sportfishing Club, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Reel Warriors Foundation “to provide a network of support and the opportunity for a brief breakthrough offshore fishing trips with other veterans.”

This catch-and-release tournament will begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 17; all entries must be completed by 12:30 p.m.

Participants can fish from shore, pier, jetty, or harbor, as long as the area is approved by current CDFW regulations.

This is an online tournament, and to participate, anglers will need to check the tournament website on the day of the tournament for the tournament code word.

To submit a catch, take a photo of your submission, include the measurements, code word, and Surf Fishing Bonanza ID Number, and email all photos to submit@socalsfb.com.

If an angler submits more than four fish, their four largest fish will be used to determine their total points.

The photo should have the fish and the lure, the fish’s mouth must be closed and placed at the “0” mark of the tournament measuring device, it is one point per inch, and there are fractional points in quarter-inch increments.

There is a 50/50 $5 add-on, for surfperch, halibut, and croaker (spot fin croaker and yellowfin croaker).

Participants can use artificial hard or soft bait or lures. There is no live or prepared bait allowed in this tournament.

After the tournament, participants will head over to Four Sons Brewing in Huntington Beach by 1:30 p.m. The reception will include raffles, swag bags for all participants, a free giveaway, lunch, and more! The tournament will also present the prize winners. The tournament’s top three finishers will be going home with cash prizes.

There is a $45 buy-in due by Sept. 9; to participate, visit https://www.socalsfb.com/.