South Coast Yachts to display new BENETEAU Sailboats & Powerboats in the 2023 Newport Beach International Boat Show!

South Coast Yachts in San Diego and Newport Beach will display an attractive variety of brand new Beneteaus in Newport Beach! In addition, Beneteau’s North American Dealer of the Year, 2022, will display three new models in the show.

The New Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 (pictured) will have her West Coast Debut! The Swift Trawler range of cruising powerboats built by Beneteau ranges from 35’ to 62’ and has earned 45 percent of the world market share in Trawler sales. “For traditional Trawler enthusiasts, the ST48 offers a range of 1300 nautical miles at a leisurely 6.7 knots, or 1000 n.m. at 8 knots. Owners can run nonstop from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico” -Yachting Magazine. Her Top Speed is 26 knots!

See the gorgeous new Beneteau GT45 Express Cruiser, which also represents a West Coast Debut for this new model! The Beneteau Gran Turismo range runs from 32’ to 45’ and is a very popular choice for Southern California cruising in style. Her large open cockpit and swim deck allow for entertaining many friends and family, and the twin 440hp Volvo IPS drives diesel. “Running the GT 45 is immense fun! It comes up on a plane in less than 10 seconds and carves turns the way aircraft bank into a final approach.” -Soundings Magazine.

For Beneteau Sailboats, you can enjoy getting aboard the new Beneteau Oceanis 51.1, with over 380 hulls built to date. She is among the most successful, beautiful, and exciting large cruising sailboats on the market.

Please stop by and say hello to our friendly team. We are proud to have been awarded the Top Customer Satisfaction scores in the USA from our Beneteau owners. So come experience the Beneteau and South Coast Family!

