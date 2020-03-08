SpaceX approved for lease at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—SpaceX has been granted landing approval in the Port of Los Angeles.

On Feb. 25, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved leasing 12.5 acres of the former Bethlehem shipyard, with an option to expand its site to 19 acres, to Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based company for new facilities that will house aerospace research, design and manufacturing on Terminal Island. The permit was green-lighted by the LA Board of Harbor Commissioners the week before.

The deal comes with a price tag of $1.4 million a year for 10 years.

The new facility could be home to 130 engineering jobs, plus construction work, estimated to include about 700 other jobs.

SpaceX already leases more than 8 acres of land in the outer harbor of San Pedro, which is largely used as a transition point for when its rocket boosters land on a barge and need to be shipped back to SpaceX headquarters near Los Angeles International Airport.