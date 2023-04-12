Stop by Trident Funding at the Newport Show

Trident Funding is one of the U.S.’s largest and most experienced financing companies, specializing in boat, yacht, RV, and aircraft loans.

Our vast knowledge of marine/boat loan financing allows us to match you with the best loan options – giving you access to the best rates and terms in the marketplace.

Jim Weston has a family lineage of boating along the Southern California coastline and extensive experience in dealer sales, compliance, and finance and insurance consulting. With over 30 years of consultative experience and AFIP certification to meet the highest ethical and compliance standards, Jim is ready to provide you with a best-in-class experience in marine finance.

Mindy Benard is a California native, an honored member of The American Legion Yacht Club Post 291, and immersed in the SoCal boating community. With her extensive knowledge in the boating industry, Mindy is ready to guide you through your purchase journey.

Contact Trident Funding LLC at (949) 475-0760.