Sunset Aquatic Park construction

SUNSET BEACH—This photo from Orange County Archives was taken in October of 1955 during the construction of Sunset Aquatic Park, also known now as Sunset Marina Park. The park first opened its facilities in 1969.

Prior to construction, the area was an undeveloped natural waterway adjacent to a large wildlife area that is still untouched and known as the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge.

The park itself includes a 276-slip marina, a public boat launch ramp with multiple lanes, boat and trailer parking, car parking areas, a boat repair yard and public picnic areas. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol office is also located within the confines of the Sunset Marina Park.

Orange County Archives photo