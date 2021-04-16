Take in Dinner and a Movie on a Bay Cruise

SAN DIEGO一 Mix up date night with a movie and dinner under the stars. Hornblower Cruises and Events is hosting “Dinner and a Movie on the Bay Cruise” periodically throughout the month of April.

Enjoy dinner and a movie on the Sapphire Sky Deck while eating a specially curated meal by their chef.

There are five dates left this month with showings that include Zoolander, Spiderman Homecoming, Mean Girls, Field of Dreams, and Tootsie. Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the cruise will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in San Diego Bay.

The dinner menu includes an entree, with a choice between a lobster roll, short rib pot pie, Huli Huli chicken kabobs, or Chef Gabby’s best-roasted vegetable lasagna.

Appetizers, desserts, and specialty cocktails are available for purchase onboard.

There are seven ticket packages available, all the packages involve the cruise, movie, dinner, popcorn, complimentary coffee and tea, as well as a private table with reserved seating. There will be external speakers playing the movie, but it is recommended that guests bring their own device and corded headphone to connect to film audio.

Guests can meet at Pier 1 Hornblower Landing: 1800 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101 at Grape street. There are pay to park options available.

Tickets can be booked online at hornblower.com/san-diego/dinner-movies-on-the-bay/.