OCEANSIDE—Although not allowed anymore, camping on the beach in Oceanside was a popular pastime. In 1914 Tent City was organized by a group of businessmen on the south of the Pier, about where Betty’s Lot is today, according to the Oceanside Historical Society. Tent City offered beach goers and visitors tent rentals. The tents could accommodate two to six people and were equipped with couches, stoves, chairs, cutlery and cooking utensils. Advertisements for Tent City were sent throughout the southland and Tent City was touted as a “great advantage to the growth and development of Oceanside,” according to Oceanside.org.

This photo of Tent City was taken in 1930. Tent cities also operated in other coastal cities, including Redondo Beach, Avalon, Huntington Beach and Santa Cruz.

Oceanside Historical Society Facebook photo