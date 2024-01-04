The Disney Wonder Will Dock in Avalon

The Love Catalina Tourism Authority announced in mid-December that Disney Cruise Line is returning to Catalina Island.

CATALINA ISLAND— The Port of Avalon will welcome Disney enthusiasts to experience Catalina Island’s dining destinations, adventures, traditions and more in the new year.

According to the Catalina Island Tourism Authority, the Disney Wonder was the first Disney Cruise Line ship to sail to Catalina Island in the spring seasons of 2022 and 2023, followed by visits from the Disney Magic this past fall.

According to the Disney Cruise Line news website, the Disney Wonder and the Disney Magic each have a capacity of 2,713 passengers. Avalon’s wharfage fees are based on a cruise ship’s manifest, according to a recent staff report to the City Council.

Disney Cruise Line guests will have even more opportunities to visit Catalina Island and enjoy its year-round warm temperatures and welcoming spirit when the Disney Wonder returns to Catalina Island in spring 2024.

During the Disney Magic’s recent inaugural visit to the Port of Avalon, a plaque and key exchange ceremony occurred aboard the ship. Disney Cruise Line’s shipboard team presented Avalon Mayor Anni Marshall and Jim Luttjohann, president and CEO of Love Catalina, with an honorary plaque and key signifying the meaningful ongoing relationship between the cruise line and the island. A small group of celebrities boarded the ship for the ceremony, and Captain Mickey joined them to celebrate the special moment.

“We were honored to be chosen as an inaugural port of call for the Disney Magic this year and look forward to welcoming Disney Cruise Line to Catalina for many years to come,” said Luttjohann in a statement. “We welcome and value Disney guests. We find that many cruisers who first visit by sea often return for the island’s warm weather, sparkling blue waters, colorful structures and untouched green preserve that offers a truly unique Mediterranean vibe.”

Jose Fernandez, vice president of port strategy, development and operations for the cruise line, said, “Disney Cruise Line is excited to return to Catalina Island. It’s a special destination filled with charm, unique experiences, culture and history. We know our guests will enjoy exploring the Island, whether they’re connecting with nature, sightseeing shopping or dining,” he said.

Disney Cruise Line will sail out of San Diego, with the Disney Wonder returning to Catalina Island in spring 2024 and 2025.

Catalina Island and the Port of Avalon welcome cruise ship visitors year-round, a tradition that goes back to the Island’s earliest days as a travel and tourism destination. One of the first cruise liners, the SS Catalina, affectionately known as the “Great White Steamer,” made more than 9,000 trips to the island carrying over 20 million passengers, solidifying and cementing Catalina Island early on as a must-visit cruise destination. With over 100 cruise ship visits annually, Catalina Island welcomes visitors from an impressive lineup, including Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, National Geographic Expeditions.

For more than 25 years, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry. Today, the award-winning line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of five ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish — and three more planned, including the Disney Treasure and the Disney Adventure. The fleet sails to destinations in the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit disneycruise.com.

For more information about Love Catalina Island, visit www.lovecatalina.com.