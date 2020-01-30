The Log presents more Dogs Aboard!

Bay Watching
“Bay watching” is the favorite pastime of Piper, this 5-year-old Maltese. She is a member of “The Carefree Boat Club” based in Marina Del Rey. You can always find her in the bow of the boat face to the wind, tail in the air!
The Log Staff January 30, 2020
The New Year has barely begun and
The Log’s popular Dog Aboard section already has submissions to fill all of 2020! What better way to start a new decade than with a little extra of your furry friends? If you have a fellow four-legged sailor who would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of The Log, email photo files and caption information to editor@thelog.com.
Butterscotch on BOUNTY
Butterscotch, an Old English Bulldog, enjoys her day on the 1960 Philip Rhodes Design Sailboat BOUNTY near Balboa Island in Newport Beach.
The grumpy pumpkin and BATlas
It was a festive Halloween aboard this 1979 Cheoy Lee 41, SV Avocet! Marissa and Chris Neely dressed up as Indiana Jones and Lara Croft while their cat, Cleo, dressed up as a grumpy pumpkin and their foster cat, Atlas, dressed up as BATlas. The Neelys are planning to sail around the world as husband, wife and cat!
Time for a post-dive snack
Local commercial diver Tim Greiner and Cordaroy, a 7-year-old Golden Doodle, at Yellow Banks, Santa Cruz Island in August 2019 on Cordaroy’s first trip to the islands. Greiner said Cordaroy’s favorite thing to do is eat. He’ll eat anything, Greiner said.
Duke loves the weekends!
Duke the Goldendoodle sure does enjoy soaking up the weekend at Shoreline Marina in Long Beach.
Did someone say shark?
Don’t say shark around Eddie, we’re all afraid of something and Eddie is afraid of sharks.
Fendi the loyal first mate
Fendi is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois with pedigree from Europe. Her father is a police dog.
Her owner said she is a loyal and smart dog who loves walks around Alamitos Bay.
‘We will win the race today Mom!’
Jolene is always cheering on her owner, Holly Davis, during sailboat races. Here she is giving support in Oceanside Harbor.
Ahoy Matey!
Meet Louie Porkchop, a 10-year-old rescue Maltipoo. She has been boating since she was 5 months old and is well known throughout Marina Del Rey. You can find her on the Sea Diamond four to five days a week, rain or shine.
Captain of the Harbor Watch
Max is a water-loving Blue Heeler and the self-appointed “Capt. of the Harbor Watch.” He loves greeting all those who pass by with a big smile and maybe a howl. He is an avid swimmer and dingy rider.
Bay Watching
“Bay watching” is the favorite pastime of Piper, this 5-year-old Maltese. She is a member of “The Carefree Boat Club” based in Marina Del Rey. You can always find her in the bow of the boat face to the wind, tail in the air!
The “Q” driving the “Q”
Quincy controls activities on his 42 Ocean Alexander. A 4-year-old miniature schnauzer, he believes he is in charge of the marina as well and is easily recognized by his muffled, almost bark. He is always happy, high stepping, ready to greet and grant permission to come aboard.
First overnighter
Shelby is keeping a watchful eye over the marina on her first overnight stay on the boat.
Stella the live aboard
Stella, a Chinese Imperial, is 4 years old and has spent three of her years as a liveaboard on a 30-foot Endeavor Cat in Chula Vista.
Cat aboard
No discrimination allowed! Tiller is an 8-year-old, 16-pound tortoiseshell cat. She started boat life aboard Ken D’Angelo’s 45-foot Hunter sailboat, Traveller, in 2012 and now lives aboard this Bayliner 4588, DagoRed. Her favorite pastime besides eating and sleeping is doing what her captain does – taking in the beautiful days of life on San Diego Bay.
Vanna Gogh and her BFF Cachew
These two rescue Chihuahuas are put to work on this Tayana 37. Don’t let their cute appearance fool you! They have sailed up and down both coasts, gone through harsh storms and even survived a violent collision with a whale! When they are not serving as functional crew, they are companions roaming the country in their human’s RV.