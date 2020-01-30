Dog aboard

Bay Watching “Bay watching” is the favorite pastime of Piper, this 5-year-old Maltese. She is a member of “The Carefree Boat Club” based in Marina Del Rey. You can always find her in the bow of the boat face to the wind, tail in the air!

The Log presents more Dogs Aboard!

The Log StaffJanuary 30, 2020

The New Year has barely begun and The Log’s popular Dog Aboard section already has submissions to fill all of 2020! What better way to start a new decade than with a little extra of your furry friends? If you have a fellow four-legged sailor who would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of The Log, email photo files and caption information to editor@thelog.com.

