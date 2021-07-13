The Port of Hueneme Hosts Wheelchair Distribution for Local Disabled Veterans

OXNARD一 On June 25 the Port of Hueneme collaborated with 12 other organizations to sponsor and host a wheelchair distribution for veterans in need.

The groups worked together to raise almost $33,000 to purchase a new shipment of wheelchairs that were then distributed out to those in need.

There were 40 wheelchairs distributed at the Port of Hueneme and a total of 110 wheelchairs that will be stored at locations across Ventura County including Holy Cross Catholic Church in Moorpark and the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation in Camarillo, said a June 25 press release from the port.

Organizations that were involved include the Port of Hueneme/Oxnard Harbor District, Gold Coast Veterans Foundation, DAV Ventura Chapter 24, The Knights of Columbus Los Padres Chapter, Camarillo Somis Pleasant Valley Lions, Las Posas Country Club, Yolanda’s Mexican Cafe, Oxnard Monday Club, and Topper’s Pizza.