Woody runs a tight ship and takes barking orders to a whole new level! His owner, Adam Johnson, said Woody loves sailing around Oceanside on his Islander 36, Rasa.

The seafaring pups of The Log’s 2019 ‘Dog Aboard’ section

Log staffDecember 26, 2019

It has been another busy year for one of The Log’s most popular sections – “Dog Aboard.” In this final issue of 2019, we’re looking back at all the good times on the water with the pups who love boating life as much as their owners. If you’d like to have your four-legged first mate featured in an upcoming issue of The Log, email photo files and caption information to editor@thelog.com.

