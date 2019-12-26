The seafaring pups of The Log’s 2019 ‘Dog Aboard’ section

Woody runs a tight ship and takes barking orders to a whole new level! His owner, Adam Johnson, said Woody loves sailing around Oceanside on his Islander 36, Rasa.
Log staff December 26, 2019
It has been another busy year for one of
The Log’s most popular sections – “Dog Aboard.” In this final issue of 2019, we’re looking back at all the good times on the water with the pups who love boating life as much as their owners. If you’d like to have your four-legged first mate featured in an upcoming issue of The Log, email photo files and caption information to editor@thelog.com.
Jason Lilley submitted this photo of Aggie, one water-loving canine. Lilley said, “Aggie is our Australian Kelpie who loves going for dinghy rides and paddleboarding.”
Kathleen Stowe shared a photo of Bailey, a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix with a little terrier thrown in for good measure. “I rescued him one week before last Christmas [2018] and we became immediately bonded,” said Stowe. “He gets so excited when I put his life vest on to go kayaking in the California Yacht Marina at Chula Vista. People walking along the bay start videoing him! I live aboard a 44-foot ocean yacht sportfisher and love it – and so does Mr. Bailey!”
This eight-year-old piebald dachshund, Bailey, loves keeping watch for harbor seals and dolphins while sailing to Catalina Island. Bailey sails aboard this 36-foot Catalina sailboat from King Harbor in Redondo Beach to Catalina Island frequently with her mom and dad.
Robert Krause shared a photo of his cute Australian Shepherd, Bingo. Even though Bingo is young, he really hit the jackpot with his newfound boating lifestyle.
Meet Bobby, the bow-riding German Sheppard mix. Rachel and Larry Moine rescued Bobby and he now enjoys the sights and smells aboard their Monterey boat. Here Bobby is keeping watch on a trip to Silverwood Lake.
The number one rule aboard this Ericson 35: anyone going below deck must bring up a treat for the big dog who is always waiting in the cockpit. Chester’s sailing skills are versatile, like here where’s he checking the trim. Caren Sax wrote her 85-pound black lab rescue was the perfect excuse to get a bigger boat. Sax said SEA3 has given years of pleasure to many friends and family, as long as there’s room for Chester.
I’m sure many can relate to the happy face of this seafaring Golden Retriever. Pictured here is Conroy aboard Cliff Boro’s 55-foot Gulfstar 50 Ketch Prince of Tides. Conroy is named after the author of the novel Prince of Tides, Pat Conroy. This happy face was captured on May 19, during Boro’s birthday cruise.
Gracie, an Australian shepherd, has been featured in The Log before – and it’s no wonder because her owner Dawn Weaver says she’s a big-time boating fan. “She loves being on the water in any type of watercraft,” says Weaver.
Choosing from one of the many photos of sweet HaHa was a difficult task for The Log in picking this issue’s Dog Aboard feature.
“I enjoy reading The Log up here in Santa Barbara,” said Jocelyn Tipple, HaHa’s owner.
“Sending a few pictures of my first mate, HaHa the Dutch Barge Dog (Keeshond), who loves kayaking. She has paddled with me up and down the West Coast, ocean and inland.”
Thanks for sharing, Joyce and HaHa!
Ricardo Holden and his dog Hobie are – fittingly – riding a Hobie kayak through beautiful Channel Islands Harbor. It is not uncommon to see kayaks here in Oxnard, as Channel Islands Harbor has a dedicated kayak launch ramp.
Rachel Johanson submitted a shot of her pups, Huckleberry and Jam, at Shoreline Marina. From the looks of the photo, these two must have had a great day watching the ships roll in and out at the docks/from their boat!
Meet Jack! Not much was stated by Dan Alvarez, Jack’s owner who submitted the photos. Alvarez did share that Jack is a 6-year-old rescue Jack Russell terrier/bull terrier mix and that he “likes the odd smells at the marina.”
Jarvis the first mate
Jarvis loves wearing his first mate uniform and posing for pictures in Avalon, Mission Bay or San Diego. Jarvis is particularly fond of Oceanside, his hailing port (and beach). Here he is standing proudly on his Cal 39 in Avalon Harbor.
For Marlin, a 9-year-old border collie, and Jo Jo, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu, the weekend just wouldn’t be complete without riding on the 30-foot Roughwater trawler, Ambitions at Bay, in Oceanside Harbor. Owner, Keith Sandin, says, “They have their regular doggie friends they see around the Harbor when talking walks and both like to ride in kayaks and on paddle boards, as well as putt around the harbor in our dinghy.”
Lee McNett, of Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, submitted this photo of Marlo. “Marlo, the veteran canine mariner, maintains her watch in Avalon Bay aboard the M/V SEASHIFTER. She enjoys sunbathing on the aft deck, dinghy rides and walks on the beach,” McNett said.
Maxine is a 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier, who has been a boat dweller for the past 10 years. Maxine is enjoying her live aboard lifestyle at Ventura West Marina. She lives on a 30-foot Islander Bahama the Windrose with her owner, Don Hendricks. He said she loves boating life and her favorite thing is watching the dolphins on the way to Santa Cruz Island.
Drew Jacobson shared a photo of Mollie, an Airedale terrier, who has since passed away. Mollie will be remembered as a beloved family member and for her love of boating life. Fair winds, sweet friend!
Meet Molly Shannon, a 7-year-old Maltese/Yorkshire terrier mix, who loves helming Calisea on San Diego Bay.
Owners Treavor and Andi Callum say, “She loves sailing and the docks more than going for walks! On this outing, she was in a racing mood – see how focused she is on the catching the unknowing competition just ahead?”
Molly loves every outing on the water, be it sailing, fishing, or working on the Catalina 470.
Molly and Adam look out from Cheoy Lee, a 55-foot long-range cruiser, in Sausalito, California. These two pups love to watch out for guests who approach the boat. Owner Doug Litwin says, “They [Molly and Adam] are both rescues and get along terrifically well.”
No, you aren’t seeing double. These Vizzla pooches, Oski and Bodie, are brothers. They had their red, white and blue on for a Newport Beach Harbor cruise on Memorial Day 2019. They kicked back aboard, Cohiba, a 25-foot Runabout.
Sheva is a young German shepherd rescue. Owner Marlene Carroll says “Sheva likes to peek out the stern port to check out the weather conditions at Southwestern Yacht Club.”
Here’s Taz, pictured with his owner, enjoying the beautiful, sunny California boating life. Nicknamed “The Wonder Dog,” Taz has an affinity for the water.
Robin Ten Eyck shared a photo of boat dog Ziggy, a terrier mix. “When we adopted him, we lived aboard Island Time on Harbor Island,” says Eck. “Now he enjoys weekends on our sailboat Pasatiempo and whale watching and parties on his uncle’s Miss B Haven. He wears his life jacket which makes it convenient to pick him up and pass him around like an 8-pound lunchbox.”
Chores? I thought you said sail
“Really? It is chore day again? We want to go for a sail!” – Zoie, Sharkey, Coco and Fozzie. These four, pictured aboard Harmony, a Catalina 42 docked in Alamitos Bay, Long Beach, were ready for a sail – or at least a dinghy ride.