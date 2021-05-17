Three Dead After Suspected Smuggling Vessel Overturns off San Diego

SAN DIEGO一 On May 2 a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego with 32 people aboard. At least three people died and several people were injured when the 40-foot cabin cruiser capsized near Point Loma. The boat is a suspected smuggling vessel, 28 of the people on board were undocumented non-citizens that have since been taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Every indication from our perspective was this was a smuggling vessel,” Jeff Stephenson, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said at a afternoon press conference. The boat hit an ocean reef before capsizing, several people were taken out to sea by rip currents. Officials did not reveal the origin of the boat, but a federal investigation is underway.