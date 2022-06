DANA POINT⸺ “Always a good time with @cml_jigs!” said a May 16 Facebook post from Fury Sportfishing out of Dana Wharf. “A nice Halibut, two Chunky Yellowtail and a kayak were today’s highlight along with 77 Bonito, 53 Whitefish, 16 Calico Bass, 4 Sheephead, and 1 Triggerfish.” A kayak is a weird catch but check out those yellow tail! Looking good for summer!

Fury Sportfishing Facebook Photo