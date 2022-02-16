Top Corner: Hali-a-but Derby!

DANA POINT一Dana Wharf Sportfishing is still running their Halibut Derby Halibut Drift Days through March 27. “We’re chipping away at the leader board for the halibut derby,” said a Jan. 24 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “Still not seeing the number of fish we are typically accustomed to, but action has perked up and things are improving every drift trip.” To take part in the derby see the Dana Wharf Sportfishing website at https://danawharf.com/fishing-trips/halibut-derby/.

Share This:

































