NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”

Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo