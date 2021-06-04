Two Fireworks Shows Planned for Redondo Beach July 4 Celebration

REDONDO BEACH— There were no Fourth of July fireworks shows in Redondo Beach last year and now this year, there will be two. The City Council on May 4 voted to host its traditional fireworks show and also gave the approval for a local business association to hold its own display after an all-day event.

The city’s 20-minute show will be a land-based display located behind Seaside Lagoon. Although Seaside Lagoon will be open on July 4 for regular operations, there will not be a hosted holiday event as in past years. The show will cost the city $29,500.

The City Council also green-lighted the Riviera Village Association’s proposed show, which will be on a barge off of Avenue I, near the Esplanade. In addition to the fireworks, the RVA plans to host “4th of July Fireworks & Festival for a FUN21”, an all-day event on Avenue I between Catalina Avenue and the Esplanade that will include a music stage, beer garden, and food vendors.