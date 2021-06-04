Local News Briefs 

Two Fireworks Shows Planned for Redondo Beach July 4 Celebration

Lindsey Glasgow June 4, 2021

REDONDO BEACH— There were no Fourth of July fireworks shows in Redondo Beach last year and now this year, there will be two. The City Council on May 4 voted to host its traditional fireworks show and also gave the approval for a local business association to hold its own display after an all-day event.

The city’s 20-minute show will be a land-based display located behind Seaside Lagoon. Although Seaside Lagoon will be open on July 4 for regular operations, there will not be a hosted holiday event as in past years. The show will cost the city $29,500.

The City Council also green-lighted the Riviera Village Association’s proposed show, which will be on a barge off of Avenue I, near the Esplanade. In addition to the fireworks, the RVA plans to host “4th of July Fireworks & Festival for a FUN21”, an all-day event on Avenue I between Catalina Avenue and the Esplanade that will include a music stage, beer garden, and food vendors.

