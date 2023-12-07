Upcoming Calendar Events

San Diego

San Diego International Auto Show

From Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, the San Diego International Auto Show will be in town, featuring the widest variety of new vehicles under one roof. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and costs between $12 and $18 per ticket. Kids 12 and under get free admission. The event will take place at the San Diego Convention Center, 111 West Harbor Drive, San Diego. Guests can take test drives, see releases and debuts, learn about the present and future of driving electric cars, and have a fun family day. For more information, please visit https://www.sdautoshow.com/.

San Clemente

Sunsets with Santa

From Dec. 16-17, the city of San Clemente will host Sunsets with Santa, a free event where guests can visit with Santa on the San Clemente Municipal Pier with a beautiful sunset as their backdrop. Bring your own camera. Santa will be available for visits from 3-5 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.san-clemente.org/home.

SC Social: Polar Express Trolley Adventure

All aboard the Polar Express! On Dec. 15, from 5-8 p.m., the city of San Clemente invites you to experience the magic of the holiday season at their festive SC Social Trolley Adventure. Celebrate the holiday season with pizza, hot chocolate, games and a gingerbread decorating contest. The night’s highlight will be a thrilling trolley ride through the city to see the twinkling holiday lights, with activities along the way.

Dana Point

The Ocean Institute’s Modified Schedule and Upcoming Events

The Ocean Institute in Dana Point has announced its schedule and new visitor offerings. Dive into an ocean of discovery and adventure with their engaging programs and experiences.

Holiday Schedule:

Dec. 16-23: Open

Dec.24-25: Closed

Dec. 26-30: Open

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2-7: Open

Offerings:

Sailors Life Tours:

Dec. 16 – Jan. 7

Time: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (The last tour leaves at 12 p.m.)

Squid Dissections:

Dec. 16 – Jan. 7

Time: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Price: $5/Participant

Sea Star Feeding:

Dec. 16 – Jan. 7

Time: Noon – 12:35 p.m.

Pricing: $10/Participant

Behind the Scenes Tours:

Spirit of Dana Point Tour:

Dates: Dec. 16 – Jan. 7

Time: Sunday, 1-2 p.m., Monday/Wednesday, 1-2 p.m. Pricing: $25, adults; $20, kids; $10, toddlers

Aquarium Tour:

Dec. 16 – Jan. 7

Time: Saturday 2 -3 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday/Friday/Sunday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday/Thursday/Saturday 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Pricing: $35, adults; $30, kids; $10, toddlers



Newport Beach

Creative Communal – A Holiday Market

On Dec. 13 from 4-8 p.m., the city of Newport Beach will host the Creative Communal Holiday Market, an open-air market that brings local artisans and families together and is free to enter. Complete your holiday shopping at the Night Market during the opening festivities of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade – Marina Park, Balboa Peninsula. The event will include local creators, face painting, a prime view of the boat parade, kid-friendly activities, fireworks and photo opportunities. The market is pet-friendly and will have food and live music. For more information, visit https://www.visitnewportbeach.com/events/creative-communal-holiday-market/.

Catalina Island

50th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Celebration, Casino Ballroom

Cheers to 50 Years! Ring in 2024 at this milestone event on Dec. 31 from 6:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. See a sparkling night with evening gowns, tuxedos, champagne, dining and dancing – all at the one and only 50th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration in the world-famous Casino Ballroom on Catalina Island. It is recommended that you book early, as past galas have sold out.

Reservations for the gala include a gourmet buffet dinner with a carving station, desserts, dancing, one champagne split per person, party favors and the classic midnight balloon drop. Musical entertainment will be provided by The Perfect Event’s Christien Anthony Band, featuring nine musicians playing everything from Big Band music to contemporary and pop, along with DJ Izzy.

Online sales are open. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/events/by-holiday/new-years-eve-gala/.

Long Beach

Long Beach Night Market

The Long Beach Night Market returns to host the best local food pop-ups at The Promenade at Mosaic on Dec. 16, 6-11 p.m. Taste chicken wings, hamburgers, tacos and other eats from local chefs and explore Downtown Long Beach at night. For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/long-beach-night-market/.

Deck The Halls: Holiday Concert In The Park(ing Lot)

On Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Belmont Shore will host a holiday celebration at CHASE Bank on 2nd Street. The Concert in the Park(ing lot) will feature the Jazz Angels and SeaFunk Brass Band. Complimentary holiday photos available from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Loree Scarborough will also provide a complimentary gift wrap service. In addition, a non-perishable food drive will benefit the ASI Food Pantry, which provides food for students at Long Beach State, sponsored by Robb Smith of Alley Cat Deliveries. For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/deck-the-halls-holiday-concert-in-the-parking-lot/.

San Pedro

Christmas Craft Fair San Pedro Art Association

On Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the San Pedro Art Association will proudly bring back its holiday craft fair located at 25th and Western. The craft fair will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will host SPAA artists as well as others. This is the only time outside artists will be allowed to set up and sell with SPAA. The event will feature a wide array of gift items, from hot sauce and food gifts to hand-crafted jewelry and fine artwork. Pop-up in the parking lot at the Northwest corner of 25th Street and Western Avenue (Bank of America). For more information, please visit https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/christmas-craft-fair-san-pedro-art-association/.

Los Angeles

A Charlie Brown Christmas 5k/10k

Kick-start your holiday festivities on Dec. 16 from 7 -11 a.m. and join the city of Los Angeles for the inaugural ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas 5K/10K’. The Snoopy Kids Dash kicks off the event at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. at Griffith Park (flat and fast, out-and-back course in the park).

All participants will receive an Officially Licensed Peanuts finisher medal, participant bib and performance tech t-shirt. There also will be an appearance by Santa and post-race refreshments. Participants are encouraged to come out and show their best holiday attire and spirit.

This event will be limited to the first 1,800 participants; the city expects an early sell-out. This event is a part of the ongoing Peanuts Event Series, with over 50,000 participants across all 50 U.S. states.

For more information, please visit https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/event/2023/12/16/a-charlie-brown-christmas-5k10k.

Ventura

Holidays by the Sea – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

From Dec. 24 – 25, guests are invited to celebrate the holidays at the Ventura Harbor Village to grab last-minute gifts and certificates in a beautiful setting to entertain family and friends and dine at the seaside.

Christmas Eve, December 24:

Select Ventura Harbor Village stores and restaurants close after 3 p.m. Individual shop hours vary; please check with individual businesses.

Christmas Day, December 25:

The following Village businesses will be open for select hours (please double check times with businesses to confirm)

Coastal Cone & The Parlor: Open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/christmas-2023/2023-12-24/.

Winter Wonderland and Holiday Marketplace 2023

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and get up close to two of their live reindeer at Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace 2023 on Dec. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. in Ventura Harbor Village.

Faux snow will be falling, carolers will be singing, holiday characters will be roaming, the Toy Soldier Band will be playing, Lakeshore Learning will host free crafting and more. Admission and parking are free.

Cruise around to discover more happening at Village businesses including:

Barefoot Boutique is hosting a Holiday Open House from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring crafts, snacks and a sale – 20% off everything in store.

Ventura Pottery Gallery is giving away handcrafted free ceramic gifts with a purchase of $30 or more in-store (while supplies last).

Ventura Boat Rentals has nighttime lit pedal boat rentals. Cruise around the marina in a twinkling swan, dragon or duck pedal boat starting at 4:45 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/winter-wonderland-2023/.