Updates to Free Pumpout Nav App – Your Go-to Guide for Sewage Disposal

SACRAMENTO—Whether exploring new waterways or sailing comfortably in familiar territory, after a day on your vessel, you will want to use the Pumpout Nav mobile app to find the most convenient location to dump at the pump before returning home.

Pumpout Nav—a multi-award winning free mobile app—helps boaters keep our waterways healthy and clean by locating the nearest sewage pumpout, dump station or floating restroom. This app uses the boater’s location to indicate the nearest pumpout stations on a map or as a list, providing boaters with information on amenities and supporting marinas by promoting their services. The app displays each facility’s operational status, cost, hours and detailed location within the marina. Pumpout Nav also gives instructions on how to use a pumpout station and information about the environmental risks and applicable regulations regarding sewage discharge. Boaters can use the app to directly report any mechanical issues with a pumpout to a facility, helping marinas and other waterfront facilities stay on top of repairs.

Recent updates have made this app an even more powerful tool. Now boaters can find dump stations and floating restrooms and can create a personalized account to log and plan pumpout activity, create a list of favorite sewage disposal stations and choose their boating region. The app also provides contact information for local mobile pumpout companies, in case you would prefer someone else do the dirty work.

Functional pumpout stations are critical to ensure that boaters unload sewage safely, without impacting the environment and waterways we all enjoy. Pumpout Nav plays a key role in giving boaters the information and empowerment they need to make eco-friendly choices and avoid the release of raw sewage into open waters, which can create environmental and human health problems.

Released in 2017, the Pumpout Nav app is one component of California’s Clean Vessel Act Education and Outreach Program. Other states and regions currently serviced by the app include Oregon, Washington and the Lake Champlain area of Vermont, Quebec and New York.

Pumpout Nav was designed by the San Francisco Estuary Partnership in collaboration with Southern California partner The Bay Foundation. Funding for the app was provided by a Clean Vessel Act grant and administered by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) through the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund.

For more information or to download the app, visit DBW’s Pumpout Nav App webpage: www.boatcalifornia.com/pumpout

As a reminder, we are still in a pandemic. Before hitting the water, be sure to only boat with family members who reside in your household. The Division of Boating and Waterways has identified a set of COVID-19 boating safety best practices for the boating community based on state and national guidelines. Visit dbw.parks.ca.gov/COVIDBoatingTips to learn more.