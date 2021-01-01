Ventura Harbor Rental Abatement and Deferment Program extended

What Happened: On April 1 the Ventura Port District Board of Port Commissioners approved a program to abate or defer all rental payments for harbor tenants who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus. Harbor master tenants, harbor village tenants and village marina recreational charter businesses which have been closed by government order or lost 50 percent or more of their typical monthly pre-covid revenue were able to take advantage of the program. The repayment of the deferred payments were scheduled to be due Dec. 31, 2020.

What’s on Tap: At the Port Commission meeting on Dec. 16, commissioners approved extending the program. The extension of the program will allow for the abatement or deferment of all rental payments for those harbor master tenants, harbor village tenants and village marina charter tenants who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic (on a monthly-basis) through March 31, 2021. To qualify, businesses must have been ordered closed due to the Government Order or have lost 20 percent or more of typical monthly revenue pre-Covid.