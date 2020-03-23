Ventura Harbor to offer takeout dining options on March 24

“Great American Takeout” event gives boaters and local an opportunity to support restaurant owners during COVID-19 crisis.

VENTURA—Local restaurants at Ventura Harbor will be participating in the Great American Takeout on March 24. The Great American Takeout is a national campaign to bolster dining establishments by encouraging locals to buy at least one meal as a to-go or takeout.

“Ventura Harbor Village’s seafood markets continue to stay open, offering customers a safe alternative to proteins fresh off the boats. In addition, the weekly Saturday Fishermen’s Market in the Ventura Harbor Village continues from 7:30 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last),” Ventura Harbor staff said in a released statement.

Brian Pendleton, Ventura Port District’s general manager, said the Great American Takeout highlights the restaurant industry, “which has been particularly hard hit” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has caused consumer-based businesses to drastically slash or completely cease operations, especially in states such as California and New York.

There are 11 restaurants at Ventura Harbor and Ventura Port District participating in the Great American Takeout:

805 Bar & Grilled Cheese, 661-312-7155

Andria’s Seafood, 805-654-0546

Coastal Cone, 805-658-2837

Copa Cubana, 661-312-7155

Harbor Cove Café, 805-658-1639

Margarita Villa, 805-654-7906

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood, 805-650-5350

The Parlor, 805-658-2837

Ventura Fresh Fish, 206-391-9054

Water’s Edge – 805-642-1200

Wild Local Seafood – 805-252-3639.

Port district staff encourages all customers to call ahead for takeout orders, while also practicing social distancing.

Additional information is available online at www.venturaharborvillage.com/blog.support-small-business or by calling Ventura Harbor Village at 805-477-0470.