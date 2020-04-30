Ventura Harbor to re-open public launch ramp

Trailered boaters will be able to access the water again, but with new guidelines in place.

VENTURA—Another public boat launch ramp in Ventura County reopened on April 24. The Ventura Port District announced boaters can access Ventura Harbor’s boat launch again, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on April 24.

A few protocols will be in place, as the port district hopes to balance public access to the harbor with its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch ramp will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Ventura Port District General Manager Brian Pendleton.

“The re-opening will provide our boating community the opportunity to get back on the water,” Pendleton said in a released statement. “In doing so, we are asking the public to be respectful of each other and practice social distancing while meeting the requirements of the Ventura County Public Health Order issued April 20.”

Pendleton also announced the following protocols for all boaters to follow when using the launch ramp:

each vehicle must be limited to members of the same household

each vessel must be limited to members of the same household

fishing is not allowed at the launch ramp

loitering at the launch ramp is prohibited

masks are recommended whenever at the launch ramp or in the parking lot areas

comply with all government orders.

“The re-opening of the public launch ramp and guidelines are subject to change,” port district staff said in a released statement. “Additional information on the Ventura County Public Health Order can be found at vcemergency.com.

Call the Ventura Harbor Patrol at 805-642-8618 if you have additional boating questions.

Channel Islands Harbor, which is managed by the Ventura County Harbor Department, also announced its public boat launch ramp would open on April 24. The Channel Islands Harbor boat launch ramp, however, would only be open to the public between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.