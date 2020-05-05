Ventura Harbor Village adds online shopping

VENTURA—As the stay-at-home order remains in place, several of Ventura Harbor Village’s retailers are offering customers their favorite coastal items through online shops.

Customers looking to shop local can browse original art pieces, apparel, jewelry, shoes, hats, accessories, socks, chocolates, even bath and body products from some of the village’s boutique businesses, with the option to have the items conveniently shipped to their door.

Stores include Barefoot Boutique, Hats Unlimited, Lemon & Lei, Lost in Socks, Mermaid Gallery and Top This Chocolate. The Harbor’s collection of digital boutiques can be found at venturaharborvillage.com/shop/.

Lemon & Lei will also include free home delivery if needed in Ventura proper to customers. Top This Chocolate has also added specific days and hours to pick up for online preorders and includes an extra sweet treat in the shipped orders.