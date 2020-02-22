Ventura Harbor Village undergoing $1.2 million refresh painting project

VENTURA—A painting project underway in Ventura Harbor Village will bring a fresh color scheme to the exterior of the village’s businesses. The ReFresh Painting Project is expected to cost $1.2 million and be completed in eight to ten months. It will encompass all of Ventura Harbor Village’s exterior buildings as well as two additional buildings which house Island Packers and the offices with the Channel Islands National Park.

All businesses will remain open during the enhancement project, according to Ventura Port District’s General Manager Brian Pendleton.

Ventura Board of Port Commissioners commissioned Coastal Architects, a full service architectural, planning and design firm based in Oxnard, to create a color pallet reflecting sea-inspired hues predominant of the seaside enclave and consistent with the new Portside Ventura Harbor development.

“The Ventura Port District is committed to continuous improvement with multi-phases of enhancement set for 2020 that will make Ventura Harbor an even more attractive, pedestrian-friendly destination for boating, and leisure recreation that encompasses dining, shopping and coastal attractions,” Pendleton said in a released statement.

Future projects identified in the master plan include areas for public art, improved outdoor patios, informational signage, family elements, and a series of upgrades to paseos throughout the five-acre Harbor Village.