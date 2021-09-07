Ventura Harbor Village Welcomes Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco

VENTURA— Ventura Harbor Village welcomes new owners of Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco, an authentic Mexican eatery utilizing family recipes from Ensenada.

“We were inspired to open up a Mexican restaurant in Ventura Harbor Village because of our love and passion for cooking homemade Mexican food,” said co-owners Rick Magana and his wife Christina in a press release from Ventura Harbor Village. “We dreamed of one day having our own restaurant which has now become a reality.”

The restaurant is one of 18 dockside restaurants in the harbor. The new restaurant uses farm-to-table fresh ingredients in everything from the Agua frescas to the fresh catch of the day featured in the Ensenada-style battered or marinated grilled halibut, shark, or

shrimp tacos. The restaurant offers dine-in or take-out options.

For more information, see https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/

directory/baja-bay-surf-n-taco/.