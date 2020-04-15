Ventura Harbor’s fish markets continue to provide takeout

Ventura Harbor Village’s fish markets continue to provide fresh seafood to customers via take out service. Below is a list of four fresh seafood providers at Ventura Harbor Village.

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant & Market

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant & Market, Fresh fish to go (11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday) Serves up fresh Halibut, Sword Fish, Rock Fish Snapper and 15 varietal fish daily.

1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, CA 93001



Wild Local Seafood

Wild Local Seafood (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week) curbside and takeout available. Main fish cutting days are Tuesday, Friday and Saturday). Offers sustainable fresh fishing that includes Halibut, White Sea Bass, Pacific Red Rock Cod, Lingcod, Unit (urchin), local Spiny Lobster, local Santa Barbara Stone Crab, local Dungeness Crab, local Swordfish, local Black Cod, local Spot Prawn and Ridgeback, local Oysters, local Tuna (Seasonal Albacore and Ahi) , Yellowtail, Black Gill, and Local Wild California King/Chinook Salmon.

1559 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura, CA 93001



Ventura Fresh Fish

Sells a variety of fish as part of the catch of the day at the Ventura Harbor Dockside Market from 7 am until they sell out every Saturday. Ventura Fresh Fish offers “Dock to Doorstep.” See the below.

https://www.eatlocalseafood. com/pickup-locations

Saturday Fisherman’s Market

Ocean side of Andria’s Seafood Restaurant & Market Hours 7:30 AM – 11:00 AM (or while supplies last)

