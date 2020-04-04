West Coast Yachts and Dream Catcher Yachts announce merger

NEWPORT BEACH—West Coast Yachts in Newport Beach and Dream Catcher Yachts in Dana Point recently announced they have merged under one name, West Coast Yachts.

West Coast Yachts owner Chris Herman has been in the yacht brokerage business in Newport Beach for 20 years and partnered with his late business partner Ryan Eastman in 2010. Together, they formed West Coast Yachts. West Coast Yachts has represented both buyers and sellers of quality power yachts and sports fishers in the 30-70-foot range. Herman said in a released statement he and his team are excited to expand their reach with a new presence in Dana Point Harbor.

Kenzie Lobacz has worked with Dream Catcher since 2003 and has owned the company since 2009. He will step aside from ownership and management to focus on selling for the new corporation, which will operate under Herman’s management.

The Newport Beach office will continue to be the headquarters for West Coast Yachts, and the Dana Point Dream Catcher location will operate to serve the local Dana Point community. All of the Dream Catcher Yachts staff will remain at the Dana Point office to continue serving their clients. Lobacz said in a released statement he and his wife, Robin Rainie-Lobacz are excited to see Dream Catcher move ahead under new ownership, and they plan to remain active in the organization.