YachtBedding.com will be at the Newport Beach International Boat Show!

YachtBedding.com is known for making the process of updating and outfitting your boat’s stateroom quick and easy! YachtBedding.com now has a permanent showroom in Newport Beach at Mariner’s Mile featuring lay-down samples of their most popular mattresses and their full range of bedding fabrics, including Red Land Cotton, Matouk, Sferra Italian Linens, and exclusive Perennials and Stout fabrics.

Whether you need custom-fitting sheets and bedspreads, a new mattress, toppers, blankets, pillows, or duvets, YachtBedding.com has you covered. With upfront pricing, excellent customer service, and over 20 years of design experience, Shannon, Ryan, and the YachtBedding.com team strive to make the purchase of quality custom mattresses and bedding a fun and enjoyable experience.

For more information or to set up an appointment call (949)239-4145 or visit them online. YachtBedding.com meets customers at their boat from San Diego to Santa Barbara, and with more than 1,500 different patterns on file, they ship to customers worldwide. Stop by and see YachtBedding.com at the Newport Beach International Boat Show. Their full-service showroom at Mariner’s Mile will be open all four days of the show.