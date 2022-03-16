Yellow There!

SAN DIEGO 一Intrepid shared some of their yellowtail from the annual Soft Steel Ultra Limited Load. “Returned home this morning from our annual Soft Steel Ultra Limited Load 15 day trip with 218 yellowfin tuna, 29 wahoo, and a bunch of nice reds,” said a Feb. 13 Facebook post from Intrepid Sportfishing. “Our jackpot winners are as follows: third place went to Bill Brown with a 150.0-pound yellowfin tuna, second place went to Colt Belmonte with a 190.1-pound yellowfin tuna, and first place goes to Tony Garza with a 197.1-pound yellowfin tuna. Strong work men! Honorable mention goes to Harlow Lockwood with a 210.5 pound yellowfin tuna. Thank you to Tony Garza and Soft Steel for hosting another awesome trip. Looking forward to this one next year. Life is good.”

Intrepid Sportfishing Facebook Photo