CATALINA ISLAND— The 2022 Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival will hit Catalina Island for two consecutive weekends, Oct. 13-16, and Oct. 20-23 to celebrate its 35th annual event. The event is built around the JazzTrax’s syndicated national radio show. This is the longest running smooth jazz festival in the world. Crista Marvelous started this event in 1987 and its popularity brought it up to two consecutive weekend events in 1991. Each weekend will open with Thursday’s Unplugged Under the Stars at Descanso Beach Club. This is an outdoor show that will take place on a stage at Descanso beach in front of the waves.

Schedule of events:

Oct. 13- 6 p.m. Daniel Ho with Dana Xue

Oct. 13- 7:30 p.m. Peter White

Oct. 14- 7 p.m. Peet Project

Oct. 14- 9 p.m. Jazmin Ghent

Oct. 15- 12 p.m. Randal Clark with Jimmy Haslip

Oct. 15- 2 p.m. Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley

Oct. 15- 7 p.m. Chris Standring

Oct. 15- 9 p.m. Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin

Oct. 16- 12 p.m. Gino Rosaria

Oct. 16- 2 p.m. Richard Elliot

Oct. 16- 7 p.m. Christian de Mesones with his 10-piece band

Oct. 16- 9 p.m. Damien Escobar

Oct. 20- 6 p.m. Blake Aaron

Oct. 20- 7:30 p.m. Paul Jackson Jr.

Oct. 21- 7 p.m. Jessy J.

Oct. 21- 9 p.m. Mindi Abair

Oct. 22- 12 p.m. Eric Darius

Oct. 22- 2 p.m. Greg Adams with East Bay Soul

Oct. 22- 7 p.m. Mark Jaimes

Oct. 22- 9 p.m. Dave Koz

Oct. 23- 12 p.m. Jeff Ryan

Oct. 23- 2 p.m. David Benoit with his Rendezvous Band

Oct. 23- 7 p.m. Justin Lee Schultz

Oct. 23- 9 p.m. Norman Brown with horns

Tickets for the first weekend will range from $265-$385 depending on the desired seat and $265-$420 for the second weekend. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/jazztrax/110. For more information on the event, call 866-872-9849 or email JazzTrax@Live.com, or visit https://www.jazztrax.com/festival_info/.

July 2022 Avalon Harbor Activity

People aboard boats 9,520 Average Temp – High 73 Vessels Moored 2380 Average Temp – Low 64 Vessels Anchored 149 Average Sea Temp 70 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2/0 Rain 0 Citations Issued / Discharges 2/2 Rain Days 0 Total Cruise Ship Passengers: 8/28,440 Weather Warnings 1

August 2022 Avalon Harbor Activity

People aboard boats 10,332 Average Temp – High 73 Vessels Moored 2583 Average Temp – Low 64 Vessels Anchored 119 Average Sea Temp 71 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2/0 Rain .00 Citations Issued / Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 0 Total Cruise Ship Passengers: 0 Weather Warnings 0