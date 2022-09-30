2022 Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival
CATALINA ISLAND— The 2022 Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival will hit Catalina Island for two consecutive weekends, Oct. 13-16, and Oct. 20-23 to celebrate its 35th annual event. The event is built around the JazzTrax’s syndicated national radio show. This is the longest running smooth jazz festival in the world. Crista Marvelous started this event in 1987 and its popularity brought it up to two consecutive weekend events in 1991. Each weekend will open with Thursday’s Unplugged Under the Stars at Descanso Beach Club. This is an outdoor show that will take place on a stage at Descanso beach in front of the waves.
Schedule of events:
Oct. 13- 6 p.m. Daniel Ho with Dana Xue
Oct. 13- 7:30 p.m. Peter White
Oct. 14- 7 p.m. Peet Project
Oct. 14- 9 p.m. Jazmin Ghent
Oct. 15- 12 p.m. Randal Clark with Jimmy Haslip
Oct. 15- 2 p.m. Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley
Oct. 15- 7 p.m. Chris Standring
Oct. 15- 9 p.m. Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin
Oct. 16- 12 p.m. Gino Rosaria
Oct. 16- 2 p.m. Richard Elliot
Oct. 16- 7 p.m. Christian de Mesones with his 10-piece band
Oct. 16- 9 p.m. Damien Escobar
Oct. 20- 6 p.m. Blake Aaron
Oct. 20- 7:30 p.m. Paul Jackson Jr.
Oct. 21- 7 p.m. Jessy J.
Oct. 21- 9 p.m. Mindi Abair
Oct. 22- 12 p.m. Eric Darius
Oct. 22- 2 p.m. Greg Adams with East Bay Soul
Oct. 22- 7 p.m. Mark Jaimes
Oct. 22- 9 p.m. Dave Koz
Oct. 23- 12 p.m. Jeff Ryan
Oct. 23- 2 p.m. David Benoit with his Rendezvous Band
Oct. 23- 7 p.m. Justin Lee Schultz
Oct. 23- 9 p.m. Norman Brown with horns
Tickets for the first weekend will range from $265-$385 depending on the desired seat and $265-$420 for the second weekend. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/jazztrax/110. For more information on the event, call 866-872-9849 or email JazzTrax@Live.com, or visit https://www.jazztrax.com/festival_info/.
July 2022 Avalon Harbor Activity
|People aboard boats
|9,520
|Average Temp – High
|73
|Vessels Moored
|2380
|Average Temp – Low
|64
|Vessels Anchored
|149
|Average Sea Temp
|70
|Moorings Sold / Transferred
|2/0
|Rain
|0
|Citations Issued / Discharges
|2/2
|Rain Days
|0
|Total Cruise Ship Passengers:
|8/28,440
|Weather Warnings
|1
August 2022 Avalon Harbor Activity
|People aboard boats
|10,332
|Average Temp – High
|73
|Vessels Moored
|2583
|Average Temp – Low
|64
|Vessels Anchored
|119
|Average Sea Temp
|71
|Moorings Sold / Transferred
|2/0
|Rain
|.00
|Citations Issued / Discharges
|0/0
|Rain Days
|0
|Total Cruise Ship Passengers:
|0
|Weather Warnings
|0