News & Departments Local Photos 2023 Festival of Whales Photo Spread Katherine M ClementsMarch 16, 2023 Sandcastle Art JT Estrela from San Diego Sandcastles created works of art out of sand in theme with the festival. JT is the sandcastle artist for the festival each year.Katherine M. Clements image. Locals Dana Point Locals Ashley and Alec Ulnick enjoyed roaming the festival's street fair on Saturday afternoon.Katherine M. Clements image. Clam Chowder Cook-Off Nine restaurants participated in the 10th Annual Fish for Life Clam Chowder Cook-Off, where Costal Kitchen took first place for the third year in a row. Guests purchased two tasting tickets for $10, one to cast a vote for the People's Choice Award and one for the Best Booth Decoration. Proceeds benefited Fish for Life to fund fishing trips for special needs children.Katherine M. Clements image. Classic Car Display The Pacific Coast Corvettes Club, SoCal Woodies Club Car Show, and the Just Havin' Fun Car Club Show all showcased dozens of classic cars; some were even decorated with a whale theme.Katherine M. Clements image. Dana Point Festival of Whales "Magical Migration" Parade and the Dana Point Police Services "A big thank you to everybody that came out this past weekend to support the 52nd Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales🐋 Year after year, this continues to be one of our most favorite events with the community and visitors to town!#danapointpoliceservices #ocsd #cityofdanapoint #festivalofwhales"@ocsddanapoint Instagram photo.