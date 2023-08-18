24th Bisbee East Cape Offshore Sportfishing Tournament Results

EAST CAPE, B.C.S., MEXICO – Bisbee began the 2023 season with a 1.8-million-dollar Jackpot at Bisbee East Cape Offshore held at the Buenavista Resort at East Cape in Baja Sur.

The winning team, Wild Hooker, caught their 380-pound Black Marlin on the second day of the three-day event held in the East Cape, earning them $800,848 of the total Jackpot of $1,803,300. Their award was paid out on Saturday night on the sand beneath the stars at the picturesque Buenavista Resort, owned and managed by the Valdez Family since 1976.

The 24th East Cape Offshore is one of three events the Bisbee family operates in Baja Sur. This year’s 98 E.C.O. Teams competed for a record-shattering $1,803,300 cash prize.

Targeted species are Black Marlin, Blue Marlin, Dolphin, Sailfish, Spearfish, and Striped Marlin, caught and released, with daily jackpots and overall trophies and cash prizes.

Toatal Team Payouts:

Wild Hooker $800,847.63

Stella June $696,482.38

Caprichoso $50,985.00

El Suertudo $49,725.00

Buenaventura $41,437.50

Mi sueno $31,875.00

El Patron $31,875.00

BURRO $31,875.00

Team Crudo $31,875.00

LOS PLEBES $19,110.00

Retriever $17,212.50

TOTAL $1,803,300.01

The upcoming Two Multi-Million-Dollar tournaments are still open for registration. For more information, please visit https://www.bisbees.com/Tournament/BisbeesEastCape.

· Los Cabos Offshore, Los Cabos, B.C.S., MX, Fishing Days

10/20/2023 – 10/21/2023. Species: Black Marlin, Blue Marlin, Dolphin, Sailfish, Spearfish, Striped Marlin, Yellowfin Tuna.

· Bisbee Black and Blue, Los Cabos, B.C.S., MX, Fishing Days

10/25/2023 – 10/27/2023. Species: Black Marlin, Blue Marlin, Pacific Sailfish, Spearfish, Striped Marlin, Swordfish.

“We are thrilled and excited at the E.C.O. turnout,” said Wayne Bisbee, E.C.O. Tournament Director, in a press release. “And we are looking forward to October.”