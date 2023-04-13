27th Annual Catalina Conservancy Ball

CATALINA ISLAND— April 22 will welcome the 27th Annual Catalina Island Conservancy Ball to help raise funds for key conservation, education, and recreation programs for Catalina Island. The black-tie fundraising event will be held at the historic Casino Ballroom from 6-11 p.m.

The event will include dinner, dancing, live music by Society Beat, and a silent and live auction. Guests have the option to bid on the Conservancy’s online auction from now until April 21 or attend in person on April 22. The online auction is open to anyone and launched on April 7. Additionally, if guests provide early notification, there is an option to indicate special dietary needs, and the hosts will work with the kitchen to accommodate the allergies. Some additional menu information is available here: https://one.bidpal.net/2023ball/custom/custom4

This year’s theme is ‘Enchanting Island,” in honor of the botanical team that focuses on Catalina’s unique and rare plant species.

Saturday will kick off with a pre-ball sponsor reception from sponsors and guests only from 4:15-5:45 p.m. at Catherine’s Terrace at Descanso Beach Club.

After the ball, the Catalina Express will be offering a late-night return boat from Avalon to Long Beach at 11:59 p.m. Check www.catalinaexpress.com for details and bookings after the spring schedule is published.

“Funds raised at the Ball have benefited all of our historical programs over the last 26 years,” said Catalina Island Conservancy Communications manager Jessica Boudevin in an email from April 3. “Including our ongoing work including monitoring and vaccinating endemic Catalina Island foxes; collecting, growing, and planting rare and endemic seeds and species; maintaining trails, campsites, and access to 42,000 acres of wild Catalina and providing experiences to experience the wildlands on Eco Tours; teaching both youth and adults on Catalina and the mainland about the incredible ecosystem through unique education programs; maintaining facilities including Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden, the Trailhead visitor center, Airport in the Sky, and more; and special programs.”

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://one.bidpal.net/2023ball/welcome.