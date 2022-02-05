AVALON— On Feb. 26, the USC Wrigley Institute will present the 40th annual Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup event; divers will plunge into the water and clean up the ocean floor around Avalon Harbor.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. in Avalon and goes until 3 p.m. It costs $30 for non-divers; $45 for divers that do early registration through Jan. 31; $55 for divers who register between Feb.1-17, and $65 for divers who register the day of at Wrigley Stage.

USC’s Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber and Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies- Catalina Conservation Divers are proud to host this annual event.

This event is the only time that diving is permitted in Avalon Bay, with more than 500 volunteers expected to participate in collecting trash and debris. An award ceremony will follow the event at Wrigley Stage with prizes and giveaways.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the USC Hyperbaric Chamber and the Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies Scientific Diving Program.

The events schedule is as follows:

7:00-8:45 a.m. – Check-in for pre-registered divers at designated dive locations

7:00-8:45 a.m. – Day-of registration at the Wrigley Stage

9:00 a.m. Diver master/ diver orientations at designated dive locations

9:30-11:00 a.m. – Divers enter the water in designated dive locations

11:00 a.m. – All divers are out of the water (this is mandatory)

1:00 p.m. – Door prize drawing at Wrigley Stage

1:00-3:00 p.m. – Award ceremony at the Wrigley Stage.

For more information on the event or to register, please visit the Love Catalina website or the USC Dornsife website.