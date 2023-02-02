America’s Boating Club Will Host Several Required Education Classes

America's Boating Club (ABC) - the largest boating education organization in the U.S.- a non-profit - will soon be teaching several classes in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO— Beginning Feb. 7, America’s Boating Club will offer several different boating education courses. The first course is its introductory boating course and will be held on Feb. 7. This course, which runs for eight weeks, one night a week, will teach basic safe boating skills and Coast Guard requirements. Passing this course is the requirement to purchase the California Boating Card – required for all boaters 50 years or younger. To register for this class, visit https://www.usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/800/getregformx.cgi?C-19056.

On Feb. 27, ABC will teach its second of four navigation courses called Advanced Marine Navigation. The prerequisite for this class is the first class called Marine Navigation. This class includes advanced navigation topics, including running fixes and navigation with Radar, tides, and currents. This class will also be one night a week for eight weeks. Please register for this class here: https://www.usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/800/getregformx.cgi?L-17581.

Finally, on March 7, ABC will teach its introduction to celestial navigation class. This is a practical class where instructors will go to the beach and take sun sights and use this to calculate your position. The prerequisite for this class is Advanced Marine Navigation. This class will also be one night a week for eight weeks. Please register for this class here: https://www.usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/800/getregform.cgi?L-17579.

ABC was founded in 1914 to help improve boating through boating education and safety programs, with over 20,000 members organized into more than 300 squadrons across the United States.

If you have any questions, please contact Bob Gibbs at seo@sdsps.org.For additional information on ABC, please visit https://americasboatingclub.org/.