Jack Dorsee

October 6, 1933-January 9, 2023

Surrounded by his loving family, Rancho Santa Fe resident Jack Dorsee passed away at age 89 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Washington, DC to Edmund Ballard Dorsee and Alice Emma Dyer, and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, he is survived by his twin sister, Jill Navarro, and was preceded in death by his brother Ballard Dorsee. Jack earned a BS at the University of Maryland, and served his country as a submariner in the US Navy during the Korean War.

In the late 1960s, and over the next 40 years, Jack Dorsee Sailboats, located on San Diego’s Harbor Island, became one of the largest maritime dealerships in California with additional locations in Orange County and Hawaii.

During this time he met the love of his life, Karolyn, his wife of 52 years. Jack and Karolyn exchanged vows in 1970 on a yacht followed by a reception at the Bali Hai Restaurant, and participated in the Acapulco Race the very next day.

Residing in Rancho Santa Fe since 1971, they raised many farm animals and horses. They continued their love of sailing including staging the annual charitable “Go Fly A Kite & Sail Race” with over 250 boat entries each year. The Dorsees were active members of the San Diego Yacht Club where Jack competed in sailboat races including Transpacific Yacht Race, Ensenada, Acapulco and many others along the California Coast.

Active in his community, Jack was elected to the Rancho Santa Fe Association Board of Directors, and was appointed by Governor Pete Wilson to serve on the California Boating and Waterways Commission. He also was the Chair of the Southern California Marine Association.

In retirement, Jack pursued his interest in writing and authored several books.

Also on his bucket list were singing lessons, which produced several albums and many fun singing opportunities. He also restored vintage tractors, including a 1940 red CASE that residents enjoyed as an entry in the annual Rancho Santa Fe 4th of July Parade. Flying lessons were another fun adventure on his list.

Surviving family members are his beloved wife Karolyn Dorsee, treasured daughter Debbie Dorsee, and adored grandson David Keaka (Jack) Pacheco, his sister Jill Navarro, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the San Diego Yacht Club. His final resting place is El Camino Memorial, Sorrento Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education fund for Grandson David Pacheco. Info: debbie@thedorseecompany.com . Or donate to the San Diego Yacht Club Sailing Foundation or Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial.

soledadmemorial.org