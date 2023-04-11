Port of San Diego to Host Inaugural People of the Port Career Fair

SAN DIEGO— On March 23, the Port of San Diego announced it is an essential economic machine in the San Diego region, supporting more than 64,000 well-paying jobs and introducing $9.2 billion into the county’s economy, according to the 2019 Economic Impact report. In addition, in collaboration with its waterfront tenants, the Port is hosting the first-ever People of the Port Career Fair to help people in the region find their following career opportunities.

The event will take place on April 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at InterContinental San Diego, located at 901 Bayfront Court San Diego, CA 92101. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.

Nearly 40 bayfront businesses are participating and will have job openings for people of all education, skill, and experience levels. Participating industries include:

Aquaculture

Cruise

Commercial and sportfishing

Eco-Tourism

Engineering

Food industry

Hospitality

Marine retrofit and construction

Maritime

Military

Public Safety

Public Sector

Retail

Shipbuilding

Ship Repair

Shipping and logistics

Transportation & Automotive

Travel Industry

Tourism & Entertainment

For more information, including the latest list of employers that will be represented, tips for success, and educational sessions that will be held during the event, go to portofsandiego.org/careerfair.

The Port strives to be an economic driver for the people and businesses in the region by providing opportunities for a good quality of life. In addition to the career fair, the Port of San Diego and its tenants are partnering with the San Diego Community College District to share information on how colleges can update their curriculum to help meet hiring needs in the region.